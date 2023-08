Family members and police are searching for a teenager who went missing in Ville Platte last week.

Vonshonkee Charles, who goes by "Shonkee," is 18 years old and was last heard from on August 21 at about 1 p.m.

He was last seen on foot in Ville Platte, but no one has seen him since.

If you have seen him, or you know where he is, you're asked to call Ville Platte Police at 337-363-1313 or his family at 337-466-5505.