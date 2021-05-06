Evangeline Sheriff's Office receives mobile command camper from GOHSEP

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Department has received a new mobile command post from the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

The Department says the donation of the 2020 Grey Wolf camper arrived on May 3.

The 27-foot camper was retro fitted into a mobile command post and will be utilized for search and rescue, hostage situations, natural disasters and festivals.

The mobile command post will be equipped with radios, laptop computers and gear that deputies need to use in the event of an emergency situation, the sheriff's office says.

Sheriff Charles R. Guillory says he is grateful to have the camper donated to the department.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel