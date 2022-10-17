Evangeline Sheriff's deputies investigating homecoming shooting

Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at a homecoming party Saturday night.

Deputies were called to John F. Kennedy Avenue shortly after midnight to investigate shots fired.

They found numerous fired shell casings, and the investigation determined that multiple suspects came to a high school homecoming party and started shooting at the students attending, a spokesman said.

Two cars and a home were struck with gunshots. There were approximately 20 people at the party and luckily no one was hit by gun shots, the spokesman said.

This is an active ongoing investigation. Sheriff Charles R. Guillory is asking the public to please come forward with any information concerning this shooting. The Evangeline Parish Sheriff Department cannot solve this crime without the public’s help, the spokesman said.