Evangeline Sheriff says his deputies will enforce burn ban

Evangeline Parish is at risk for destructive fires, and deputies will be watching for violations of the state burn ban.

Sheriff Charles Guillory said his deputies will be watching for any violations of the ban, and will issue citations. Violators of the ban face a $250 fine.

"There is a Statewide Fire Ban in effect. Evangeline Parish falls under the extreme category which means fire potential is very high. The next 10 day weather forecast shows no rain coming and with the 100 degree plus temperatures this just adds to the dry and dangerous fire conditions," the sheriff said.

If you have any questions, the sheriff asks that you call 337-363-2161.