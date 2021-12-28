Watch
Evangeline Parish wants to hire correctional officers

Posted at 11:40 AM, Dec 28, 2021
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office is currently accepting applications for Correctional Officers.

Part-time positions (possible Full-time position at a later date) available on the day and night shifts.

Necessary qualifications include:

  • Must be 18 years or older
  • Clear Criminal History
  • Clean Driving Record
  • Must be able to pass a physical and drug test
  • Must be able to work a 12 hour-shift
  • Computer skills and typing a plus

Applicants can fill out an application on the website, evangelineparishsheriff.org, or in person at the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office is located at 200 Court St, Suite 100, Ville Platte, LA 70586.

On the website, click on Resources and then Employment.

