Evangeline Parish student gets send off to LHSAA state track meet

An Evangeline Parish student athlete received an honor guard escort on Thursday morning as she heads off to the LHSAA State Track meet.

That meet is happening at LSU in Baton Rouge.

Asia George will be competing in the long jump, the triple jump, and the 200 meter today.

On top of that, George was also selected as MVP for softball in the district and she was also homecoming queen at Pine Prairie High School.

Principal Alice D. LeJeune says that George made history at their school after qualifying for the state events.

Pine Prairie high is wishing George the very best in her events and hope she can bring home the gold.

