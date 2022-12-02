Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office Toy Drive continues in Ville Platte

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff Office is collecting new toys and/or monetary donations for the needy children in the parish.

You can drop off the toys or donations at 415 W. Cotton St, Ville Platte, LA 70586. Deputies will be collecting the toys and donations until December 9 at 4 p.m.

The toys will be given to the children in Evangeline Parish. They're in need of toys for girls, boys and infants; they also need donations of wrapping paper.

If you have any questions, call the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-363-2161.

For parents who applied for toys, you'll receive a phone call if your application is chosen. The number chosen is based on how many toys are donated.