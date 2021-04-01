Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office asking for help locating shooting suspect

ST LANDRY, La. - The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in locating a shooting suspect.

On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office were called out to the 1000 block of Angie Lane for a Shooting. The responding deputy was flagged down by a driver who was transporting the wounded victim to a nearby hospital, a spokesperson for the Office. Acadian Ambulance responded and transported the victim to Rapides Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators learned that a verbal altercation occurred between the residents of the home, and led to the victim being shot in his lower left leg. The shooter has been identified as Rodney Van Bernard. He was the driver of the vehicle initially transporting the victim for medical treatment, the spokesperson said. Bernard has not been seen since.

Rodney Van Bernard is driving a maroon 1999 two-door Chevrolet Monte Carlo bearing Texas License Plate MNP0324. He is known to frequent the areas of Marksville, Crowley, and Rayne.

If anyone has information about this shooting or knows the whereabouts of Rodney Van Bernard, contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office Investigators at 337-363-2161 or via the agency's website at www.evangelineparishsheriff.org.

As always, Sheriff Charles R Guillory and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office is always seeking information on criminal activity and urges the Public to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office Investigation Department via phone at 337-363-2161 or through the agency's website at www.evangelineparishsheriff.org [evangelineparishsheriff.org]. Any person reporting information will always remain anonymous.

