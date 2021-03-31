Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office arrest two suspects after dual pursuits

VILLE PLATTE, La. — The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested an Elton man after he evaded deputies on a motorcycle. Deputies also arrested a Ville Platte woman who failed to yield to emergency vehicles and evaded police while they were assisting in the initial pursuit.

According to a release, EPSO was notified Wednesday that the Eunice Police Department was in pursuit of a motorcycle heading westbound on Highway 190, coming into Evangeline Parish at speeds in excess of 130 mph.

Deputies say the motorcycle turned onto the Old Basile Highway, continuing at speeds of over 130 mph.

As the motorcycle approached Pelican Loop, the driver was unable to maintain control and consequently wrecked. The driver then ran into a wooded area.

Deputies from several agencies set up a perimeter in the area and began searching for the suspect. The search continued for three hours before the suspect was captured and arrested without incident.

The driver who was identified as Steven D. Savoy, 33, of Elton, was wanted by several different agencies.

Savoy was charged with nine different narcotic charges and one charge for Failure to Appear for Court.

He was also wanted by the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office and the Mamou Police Department.

EPSO add that while deputies were en route to assist with a motorcycle pursuit on the Old Basile Highway, a black Nissan car failed to yield to emergency vehicles.

The car then began speeding away and passing other vehicles almost causing multiple head on collisions. The car then traveled east bound on Highway 104 to the Belaire Cove area, then into the Grand Prairie area.

The pursuit continued, ultimately entering into St. Landry parish. The car continued traveling to the Morrow area, where it was finally stopped. The driver was arrested without any further incident.

The driver was identified as Hailey Jack, 23, of Ville Platte, who was booked with one count of Aggravated Flight from an Officer.

