Evangeline Parish Schools closed Wednesday due to flooding, road closures

All Evangeline Parish Schools and District offices will be closed on Wednesday, September 15.

According to Superintendent Darwan Lazard, the closure is due to flooded roads and road closures in the parish from Nicholas.

Schools will implement remote learning where possible, he says.

Sacred Heart School in Ville Platte is also closed Wednesday due to road closures.

