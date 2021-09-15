Watch
NewsEvangeline Parish

Actions

Evangeline Parish Schools closed Wednesday due to flooding, road closures

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of MGN Online
MGN Online
School-Closed.jpg
Posted at 6:09 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 07:09:26-04

All Evangeline Parish Schools and District offices will be closed on Wednesday, September 15.

According to Superintendent Darwan Lazard, the closure is due to flooded roads and road closures in the parish from Nicholas.

Schools will implement remote learning where possible, he says.

Sacred Heart School in Ville Platte is also closed Wednesday due to road closures.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.