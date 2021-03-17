Evangeline Parish public schools closing early

Evangeline Parish Schools and school board offices will be closing at 2:00 pm.

Superintendent Darwan Lazard says that Wednesday's Evangeline Parish School Board meeting is being postponed due to the prediction of severe weather.

Schools and district offices will be closing at 2 PM. All schools and district offices will be open on March 18, 2020 for normal operations, unless notified otherwise.

Lazard says that the public can check www.epsb.com and our Facebook page for updates.

