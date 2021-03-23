Menu

Evangeline Parish public schools closed due to severe weather

Posted at 7:18 AM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 08:21:55-04

According to School Superintendent Darwan Lazard, all Evangeline Parish Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, March 23 due to severe weather.

District offices will also be closed on Tuesday.

