Evangeline Parish Jail Deputy terminated; accused of assaulting inmate

On December 3, 2022, it was reported to Sheriff Charles R. Guillory that an inmate in the Evangeline Parish Jail was involved in an altercation with a Corrections Deputy.

According to authorities, during the investigation, it was learned that a disturbance took place in the jail involving multiple inmates. During the disturbance all of the inmates were detained and put on lockdown.

While on lockdown, Corrections Deputy Jaquarius Hayward confronted one of the inmates which resulted in an assault being committed by the Corrections Deputy.

During the investigation Deputy Hayward was immediately terminated and criminally accused of one count of Simple Battery and one count of Malfeasance in Office with a bond set at $6,500.00. This investigation is ongoing and more details may become available.

