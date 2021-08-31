Evangeline Parish hosting supply drive for communities impacted by Ida

Two 26-foot U-Haul trucks will be set up in Evangeline Parish to collect supplies for those in southeast Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Cabot and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office say they are teaming up with the community to host a supply drive beginning Tuesday, August 31.

The community can bring donations to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office located at 415 W Cotton Street.

Collections will be accepted 24 hours a day, every day from August 31 until September 9.

Items are expected to be delivered on Friday, September 10.

The items requested include the following:

cleaning supplies

work gloves

batteries (all sizes)

toiletries

tire plugs

box fan

battery operated fans

trash cans

trash bags/contractor bags

tarps, first aid supplies

charcoal & lighter

small bbq pits

paper plates

plastic utensils

battery operated lights/lanterns

extension cords, generators

gas cans, ac window units

bug/mosquito spray

ant poisoning

baby food

diapers, etc.

wipes

ice chests

The sheriff's office asks residents to think of what they would need if they lost everything.

Residents can call 337-363-2161 with any questions about the drive.

