Evangeline Parish hosting supply drive for communities impacted by Ida

Two 26-foot U-Haul trucks will be set up in Evangeline Parish to collect supplies for those in southeast Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Ida.
Cabot and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office say they are teaming up with the community to host a supply drive beginning Tuesday, August 31.
The community can bring donations to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office located at 415 W Cotton Street.
Collections will be accepted 24 hours a day, every day from August 31 until September 9.
Items are expected to be delivered on Friday, September 10.
The items requested include the following:
- cleaning supplies
- work gloves
- batteries (all sizes)
- toiletries
- tire plugs
- box fan
- battery operated fans
- trash cans
- trash bags/contractor bags
- tarps, first aid supplies
- charcoal & lighter
- small bbq pits
- paper plates
- plastic utensils
- battery operated lights/lanterns
- extension cords, generators
- gas cans, ac window units
- bug/mosquito spray
- ant poisoning
- baby food
- diapers, etc.
- wipes
- ice chests
The sheriff's office asks residents to think of what they would need if they lost everything.
Residents can call 337-363-2161 with any questions about the drive.
