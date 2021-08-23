Evangeline jury to appoint replacement for juror who died

The Evangeline Parish Police Jury will meet in special session to appoint a replacement for juror Billy Lamar Johnson, who died earlier this month.

Johnson, 67, was in his fourth term as a member of the Police Jury. In addition to appointing someone to temporarily hold his seat, the jury also is scheduled to call a special meeting to elect someone to serve out the remainder of that term. The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Police Jury Meeting Room of the Courthouse Building, 200 Court Street, Ste. 207 in Ville Platte.

According to his online obituary, Johnson died August 10. He is survived by his wife Eleanor, brother, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

According to the obituary, after high school, Lamar joined his father and brother in the family oilfield and cattle businesses. Lamar especially loved the oilfield work and learned quickly. His sharp mind and common-sense approach helped manage the business through ups and downs and grow the business significantly over the years. Lamar had a passion for politics and for public service. First elected in 2007, he was in his fourth term as an outspoken and effective member of the Evangeline Parish Police Jury. Lamar was instrumental in establishing the Pine Prairie chapter of the Louisiana Youth Basketball Association (LYBA) where he coached both girls’ teams and boys’ teams for many years. A Master Mason, Lamar joined Bayou Chicot Lodge #430 on November 8, 1982. He was also a member of the Eastern Star.

"Lamar was loved by and stayed close to his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Just as his father had, he offered untold support and help to all without ever expecting anything in return," the obituary states. "Lamar Johnson was truly one of a kind and will be missed by all who knew him."

The services for Johnson were held on August 13, and he was buried in Crooked Creek.

