Evangeline crash claims the life of 75-year-old woman

A Wednesday morning crash claimed the life of a 75-year-old woman.

State Police were called to La. 115 in Evangeline Parish just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

They found that Rita Vidrine, of St. Landry, was driving a car north on the highway, when her car struck the rear of a logging truck that had just entered the highway from a private drive.

Vidrine was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries, troopers say. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The driver of the logging truck, Gregory Campanella, 52, was cited for failure to yield from a private drive. He was wearing his seatbelt and wasn't injured, troopers say.

Toxicology samples from Vidrine were submitted to the crime lab for analysis. Campanella submitted a breath sample at the scene and there was no alcohol in his system; troopers say he had no signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind motorist to never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop I has investigated 41 fatal crashes resulting in 46 deaths since the beginning of 2022.