Police and family are searching for Thomas Pousson, a 15-year-old from Eunice, who has been missing since September 4.

Pousson is a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 245 pounds, with brown hair.

His mother, Cherie, tells us his family and friends have been searching for him but haven't found him.

The family lives near Basile and Eunice, but Thomas attends school in Eunice, she says. He might be in the woods, she said.

She asks if anyone knows where he is to contact Eunice Police.