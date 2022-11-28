Escaped inmate recaptured within hours

An inmate escaped from the Evangeline Parish jail Friday, but was back in custody within hours.

A spokesman for the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office says the inmate escaped from corrections deputies who were bringing him back to the jail. The inmate allegedly took off running and got away.

The inmate, identified by deputies as Deonterrian Devon Wilson of Mamou, was recaptured just before midnight and returned to jail without incident.

Wilson was arrested by deputies earlier this month and booked on a drug possession charge, records show.