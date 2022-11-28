Watch Now
NewsEvangeline Parish

Actions

Escaped inmate recaptured within hours

Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office.jpg
KATC
Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office.jpg
Posted at 9:37 AM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 10:37:39-05

An inmate escaped from the Evangeline Parish jail Friday, but was back in custody within hours.

A spokesman for the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office says the inmate escaped from corrections deputies who were bringing him back to the jail. The inmate allegedly took off running and got away.

The inmate, identified by deputies as Deonterrian Devon Wilson of Mamou, was recaptured just before midnight and returned to jail without incident.

Wilson was arrested by deputies earlier this month and booked on a drug possession charge, records show.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.