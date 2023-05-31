Escaped inmate captured after "playing games"

A man who escaped from Evangeline Parish custody is back in jail.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory reports that Jody Thomas Thrasher, who escaped from the parish jail this past weekend. He was being held on drug and gun charges, the sheriff says.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office got a call from a Lafayette TV station, who said Thrasher called them to say he wanted to turn himself in. The TV folks told the sheriff they were setting up a surrender location, but after Lafayette Police and Sheriff's Deputies went to the location, he called the TV station to set up another location. Then he called to set up a third location.

"Lafayette Police Department then called off the search since it was clearly a game Thrasher was playing with the local T.V. station, and a complete waste of manpower and resources," a release from the sheriff says.

Then late Tuesday Thrasher showed up at a Lake Charles hospital for treatment to his foot, which he injured when he jumped from a 20-foot exercise wall during his escape. Lake Charles Police arrested him when he was released, and he's now back in Ville Platte, the sheriff says.