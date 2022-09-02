Erath Police Chief candidate arrested on malfeasance, drug charges

Turkey Creek's assistant police chief, who currently is a candidate for Erath Police Chief, was arrested last night in Rapides Parish.

Christopher Lemaire was booked on a warrant with 11 counts malfeasance in office and one count possession of schedule II drugs. The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office obtained the warrant, Rapides Parish records show.

A release from the Turkey Creek Police Department states that Chief Steven Ardoin got several complaints about Lemaire in June 2022. The complaints were about Lemaire's actions during traffic stops. The chief reviewed body camera footage from all these stops, the release states.

During the review, other behaviors were observed that did not meet Turkey Creek Police Department standards. On July 11, 2022, Christopher Lemaire was asked to resign due to lack of trust in his abilities to uphold the laws we are sworn to enforce, the release states.

The Turkey Creek Police Department received Lemaire's official resignation on July 12, 2022. It had become apparent these actions should be investigated by an outside agency, the release states.

At this time, the police department is working closely with Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office as they investigate this further.

"Chief Steven Ardoin would like to remind, not only the public, but also other officers, as peace officers we are not above the law and we will be held accountable for our actions," the release states. "All persons are innocent until proven guilty."

On his Facebook page this morning, Lemaire disputed the validity of the charges against him. The page has since been removed, but here's a screen shot of it:

This is a developing story, and we'll have more information later today.