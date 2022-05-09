EPSO trying to put together Livestock database

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Communications Center is trying to put together a database of information about parish livestock, and they're asking owners to help.

"Our Communications Center is in the process of updating the Contact Information that we have on file for all of the Livestock owners in Evangeline Parish," a release from the sheriff states. "This information is VITAL for the Communications Center to have on hand in the event that they may need to contact and/or notify you regarding any incident that may be occurring in reference to: Loose Livestock, A Vehicle Accident Involving Livestock, Property Damage Involving Livestock, etc."

Over the past year, the communications center received more than 200 calls about loose livestock and car crashes involving livestock, the sheriff says.

"If you own any type of livestock, we are asking that you please contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office as soon as possible and provide your name, phone number, the location(s) where your livestock is contained, what type of livestock you own and if possible a description of your livestock," the sheriff says.

To provide this information, call call the Department via- Telephone (337) 363-2161, or email your information to epsodispatch@gmail.com

You can also send a message via The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page.