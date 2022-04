Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies are asking for help to identify a suspect they say stole a golf cart from a Crooked Creek Park.

The incident happened on April 21 late in the evening.

The golf cart was later found abandoned in the 1000 block of Pioneer Road, and returned to its owner.

However, deputies still are looking for the person who stole it. If you can identify the person in this photo, you are asked to call deputies at 337-363-2161.

Here's the photo: