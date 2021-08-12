EPSO looking for owner of lion statues

The Evangeline Parish Police Jury located two large, cement lion statues in the roadway on H.L. West Rd. in the Chataignier area.

The statues were brought to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO) where they will be kept until an owner comes forward to claim them.

If these statues belong to you, please contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office.

