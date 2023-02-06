EPSO: Keep them off the streets

Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles R. Guillory wants to remind everyone that some vehicles aren't legal on the streets - even during Mardi Gras.

"There will be no three wheelers, four wheelers, side by side, golfcarts, are any none street legal vehicles allowed on any roadways in the parish. Anyone who is caught operating any of these non-street legal vehicles will be issued a citation and the vehicle will be towed," a release from the sheriff says.

"We want everyone to have a good safe Mardi Gras season," he added.