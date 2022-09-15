Watch Now
NewsEvangeline Parish

Actions

EPSO issues PSA warning parents on threat targeting children

candies.PNG
Courtesy of EPSO
Photo obtained from a recent search warrant
candies.PNG
doritos.PNG
Posted at 4:48 PM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 18:05:56-04

Sheriff Charles R. Guillory and the narcotics unit issued a public health safety announcement warning of a potential threat to children.

Sheriff Guillory says parents should check candies and snacks given to children due to recent findings of illegal narcotics being packaged in the same designs and likeness of familiar brands.

Police say the deceitful packaging is created by drug dealers to target children and elude detection from law enforcement, which unfortunately is causing children to believe it is safe to eat.

The THC laced gummies are extremely potent and make children extremely sick, if not result in fatality, according to officials.

"We do not want any of them to get sick or hurt by consuming any of these gummies," Sheriff Guillory added.

Anyone who comes across any substances such as listed above, contact the Sheriff's Department at (337)-363-2161.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.