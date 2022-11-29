EPSO hosts toy drive

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff Office is collecting new toys and/or monetary donations for children in need throughout Evangeline Parish. Those wanting to donate are being asked to drop off donations at 415 W. Cotton St, Ville Platte, LA 70586. Donations will be collected until December 9th , 2022 at 4PM.

The toys will be given to the children in Evangeline Parish. Donations of wrapping paper are also accepted.

Those needing donations will receive a phone call if your application is chosen which is based on the availability of toy donations.

Please contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-363-2161 if you have any questions.