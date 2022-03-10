EPSO holding donation drive for Faith House

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office will be conducting a donation drive for the Faith House starting tomorrow.

The drive will last from March 11 until April 11. Faith House is a domestic violence crisis center and shelter for women and children experiencing the effects of domestic violence.

Items should be dropped off at 415 W Cotton St. Ville Platte, LA

Deputies will be accepting any items that would be used for household cleaning or personal hygiene.

Here are some examples:

Soap

Body wash

Toothpaste

Toothbrush

Hair Brush

Razors

Shaving Cream

Deodorant

Feminine Products etc.

All Cleaning Supplies

Dishwashing Liquid

Washing Detergent

Towels to clean with etc.

They will not be accepting clothing or blankets.