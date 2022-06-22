EPSO: deputies bringing drugs to jail; two arrested so far

Two deputies have been arrested and terminated, and more arrests are expected in an investigation into deputies bringing drugs into the Evangeline Parish Jail.

The investigation began in May 2022 when Evangeline Parish Sheriff's investigators began looking into allegations that drugs and contraband were being brought into the jail.

According to an EPSO spokesman, they found that multiple deputies were using outside contacts to have drugs and contraband delivered to the grounds of the jail during night and early morning hours. Those items were later brought into the jail by correction deputies, the spokesman says.

Investigators used cell phones confiscated in the jail to link deputies involved in orchestrating "multiple" transactions with inmates and allegedly providing them with drugs and other items of contraband, he said.

Two deputies have been arrested and booked with Malfeasance in Office, Abuse of Office, Taking Contraband into a Penal Facility, and Criminal Conspiracy.

The investigation is still pending and more arrests are to come, he said.

The two deputies arrested are Hadden Quebedeaux, 18, of Ville Platte and Martin Richard, 24, of Opelousas. Both men have been terminated, the spokesman said.

