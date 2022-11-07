EPSO accepting toy donations

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff Office is collecting new toys and/or monetary donations for children in need.

Donations can be dropped off at 415 W. Cotton St, Ville Platte, LA 70586. They will be collecting donations until December 9, 2022 at 4 PM. The Sheriff's Office is also taking wrapping paper donations. The toys will be given to children in Evangeline Parish.

Contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-363-2161 if you have any questions. Applications are available at 415 W. Cotton Street, Ville Platte day or night. The application is also available below. You will receive a phone call if your application is chosen which is based on the availability of toy donations.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel