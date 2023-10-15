ELECTION RESULTS 2023: EVANGELINE PARISH

EVANGELINE PARISH

Results are now complete in Evangeline Parish.

Here are the numbers:

Clerk of Court

Jebadiah "Jebby" Cormier, Republican - 30 percent - 2,278

Randall M. "Randy" Deshotel, No Party - 70 percent - 5,343

Police Juror District 1

Freeman Celestine, Democrat - 48 percent - 464 votes

Keith Saucier, Independent - 52 percent - 494 votes

Police Juror District 2

Jamie Fontenot, Republican - 45 percent - 353 votes

Sidney Fontenot, Republican - 55 percent - 432 votes

Police Juror District 4

"Tim" Causey, Republican - 57 percent - 677 votes

Lelia Johnson Thrasher, Republican - 43 percent - 518 votes

Police Juror District 6

Brent Guillory, Republican - 48 percent - 502 votes

Eric B. Soileau, Democrat - 49 percent - 514 votes

Donald R. Vidrine, No Party - 3 percent - 31 votes

Police Juror District 7

Kevin "Cabon" Fontenot, Republican - 28 percent - 237 votes

Bryan Vidrine, Republican- 72 percent - 606 votes

Police Juror District 8

Darion "Brother" Arvie, No Party - 51 percent - 532 votes

Earl "Tenny" Doucet, Democrat - 13 percent - 137 votes

Sherman "DeeDee" Wilson, Democrat - 36 percent - 379 votes

PROPOSITIONS

Duralde Gravity Drainage District No. 4 Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall the Duralde Gravity Drainage District No. 4 of the Parish of Evangeline, Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of eight and seventeen hundredths (8.17) mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $74,972 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and operating drainage works within and for the District?

YES: 83 percent - 104 votes

NO: 17 percent - 21 votes

Mamou Fire Protection District No. 1 Proposition

(Tax Continuation)

Shall Mamou Fire Protection District No. 1 of Evangeline Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of eight and seven hundredths (8.07) mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $268,525 reasonably expected at this time to be collected) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and operating the District's fire protection facilities and acquiring equipment therefor, including fire trucks and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes?

YES: 83 percent - 1,424 votes

NO: 17 percent - 296

Town of Mamou Proposition

(Ad Valorem Tax)

Shall the Town of Mamou, State of Louisiana (the "Town"), be authorized to levy and collect a special tax of twelve and forty-five hundredths (12.45) mills on all property subject to taxation in said Town, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033 ($240,000 reasonably expected to be collected in the first year of the levy of the tax), for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating public facilities, works and/or improvements in the Town for the following purposes and in the percentages set forth: 4.35% for recreation facilities; and 95.65% for public streets, sidewalks and alleys including the acquisition of equipment therefor?

YES: 62 percent - 283 votes

NO: 38 percent - 170