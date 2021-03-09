East Side Water System issues boil water advisory for some residents

VILLE PLATTE, La. - The East Side Water System announced that customers on Grand Prairie Road between PZ Road and Zenon Road are under a boil water advisory effective immediately until further notice.

As a precaution, customers in the affected area need to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food prep or rinsing food. The one minute starts after water has been brought to a rolling boil.

To ensure water safety and quality, the advisory will remain in effect until collected water samples are cleared by the Louisiana Department of Health-Office of Public Health.

