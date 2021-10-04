East Side Water System customers to experience outage, boil advisory

Customers of the East Side Water System in Ville Platte will be placed under a boil water advisory following line work on Monday.

Officials say customers will experience low water pressure or water outages tonight during the hours of 10:00 pm and 1:00 pm.

Crews will be working on lines during that time as it has been identified as the best time of day with the least water usage, they said.

Once water pressure is restored, customers will be under a boil advisory until further notice.

Water samples will be sent for analysis and customers will be informed once the advisory has been lifted.

