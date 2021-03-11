Menu

Watch
NewsEvangeline Parish

Actions

East Side Water System boil advisory rescinded

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of MGN Online
Water
Posted at 12:43 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 13:59:50-05

VILLE PLATTE, La. - The East Side Water System boil water advisory for Grand Prairie Road has been rescinded.

The water is safe for consumption, according to officials.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.