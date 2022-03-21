Driver checkpoint planned in Evangeline Parish

Driver checkpoints are planned in Evangeline Parish this weekend.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Department along with other Law Enforcement Agencies will be working this upcoming “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign to combat impaired driving.

The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission Administration gave the sheriff a grant to cover the cost of checkpoints and extra DWI patrols.

The Safety Checkpoint for Impaired Drivers will be set up somewhere in Evangeline Parish on March 25, 2022 & March 26th, 2022 from 8pm-4am.

In 2021, more than 40 percent of the motor vehicle crashes in Louisiana were alcohol related. Operating a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol or other impairing substances remains a major cause of vehicle crashes, serious injuries and fatalities in Louisiana.