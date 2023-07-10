Dog bites child and is destroyed; arrests pending

Evangeline Parish deputies say they're investigating a July 4 incident that left a child injured.

Deputies were called to the 1800 block of Buzz Lane for a complaint of a vicious dog. They found that a dog running lose had become "extremely aggressive" and attacked a five-year-old child. The boy was bit in the face, neck and head several times.

The child was airlifted to a hospital where he remained for several days. Deputies say he's in stable condition now.

While they were on the scene, deputies say the dog was extremely aggressive toward them as well, and had to be "neutralized."

The investigation is underway and "arrests are likely," deputies say.

