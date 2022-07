A large diesel spill has closed Oberlin Road west of Mamou.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies report that the large spill has closed the road. The Oberlin Highway, also known as La. 104, will be closed indefinitely while the spill is cleaned up. The closure is from Bergeron Road to George Soileau Road, also known as La. 3277.

Hazmat officials and DEQ have both been notified, deputies say.