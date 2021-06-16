Watch
Deputies searching for runaway 16-year-old from Ville Platte

May be in Eunice area of St. Landry Parish
Posted at 4:12 PM, Jun 16, 2021
Evangeline Parish deputies are asking for the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Ashantai Angel Soileau of Ville Platte.

Soileau was last seen Tuesday evening, June 15, when deputies say she left her home without her parent's permission at 7 p.m. She's currently being considered a runaway juvenile, according to deputies; they say it's unknown at this time whether Soileau is in any present danger.

Deputies say Soileau may be in the Eunice area of St. Landry Parish. She is a white juvenile female, approximately 5'7", and weighs about 180 pounds. She has dark brown hair, brown eyes, and a fair skin tone.

Soileau was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and dark gray pants.

Anyone with information on Soileau's whereabouts or who may have seen her is asked to contact EPSO investigators at 337-363-2161 or at evangelineparishsheriff.org.

