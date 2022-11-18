DA: Ville Platte City Councilwoman arrested

A Ville Platte City Councilwoman running for re-election to her late husband's seat has been arrested, Evangeline Parish District Attorney Trent Brignac says.

Christina Sam's arrest "is related to election fraud, forgery and illegally procuring and submitting voter registration applications that are known to be materially false," a release from Brignac says.

"The violation of election code provision R.S. 18:1461.2 carries a maximum sentence of two years imprisonment and a fine of up to two thousand dollars," the release states.

Sam's bond has been set at $15,000 the release states.

Sam was sworn in in January after her husband, Donald Sam, died. We did a story about her taking over the seat; you can see it here.

Because there was less than a year left in his term, she was able to serve out the remainder of it. She is running for re-election to the seat. She received 46 percent of the vote in the primary, setting her up for a run-off with Adam Toussaint, who got 27 percent of the vote.

