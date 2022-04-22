Click it or Ticket campaign planned in Evangeline Parish

The Evangeline Parish Sheriffs Department will be conducting a Click it or Ticket detail in Evangeline Parish on April 30th, 2022.

Deputies will be looking for seatbelt use, along with other violations, aimed at ensuring the safety of the public. The Sheriff’s Department received a Grant this year through the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to conduct seatbelt safety checks.

Seat belts dramatically reduce the risk of death and serious injury to those traveling by vehicle. Among drivers and front-seat passengers, seat belts reduce the risk of death by 45%, and cut the risk of serious injury by 50%. Seat belts prevent drivers and passengers from being ejected during a crash, which reduces the chance of a serious or fatal injury.

Adults age 18-34 are almost 10% less likely to wear a seat belt than adults 35 years or older. Men are 10% less likely to wear seat belts than women. Adults who live in rural areas are 10% less likely to wear seat belts (78% use) than adults who live in urban and suburban areas (87% use).

Louisiana law requires all adults and children aged 9 and older to wear seatbelts or appropriate restraints when riding in cars, trucks or vans. Children 2 to 8 years old must be buckled in a car seat or booster seat. All children under 2 must be in a rear-facing harness system.

Sheriff Charles R. Guillory wants to remind everyone “Be Safe and remember Seat Belts Save Lives”