A boil advisory has been issued for some customers of the Te Mamou Water System.

There was a water main break, which triggered a precautionary boil order.

There are about 250 affected customers, and they live on Hwy 3042, Chicot Park Rd. from Knoll Rd., Rambling Rd., Tanglewood, Little Doe, White Oak, Patty Sue, Red Oak, Sundown, Indian Hill, Rocky Rd.

Customers must boil their water before consuming until further notice.