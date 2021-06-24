Watch
Boil advisory lifted for East Side Water System customers

Courtesy of MGN Online
boil advisory
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 11:24:55-04

A boil water advisory issued Monday for the East Side Water System has been lifted.

Customers in Ville Platte were placed under the advisory on June 21 after a line break which caused system-wide pressure loss.

Officials say the advisory has been lifted, effective immediately, and that water is safe to consume.

