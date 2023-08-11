Boil advisory issued for Reddell Vidrine Water District

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. — The Reddell Vidrine Water District has experienced low water pressure due to a main line break. As a result, the Reddell Vidrine Water System has issued a boil advisory.

The following areas will be affected:



North side of Veterans Memorial Highway

Penny Lane

Rocky Lane

Honeysuckle Lane

Jeanard Road

Lariatt Lane

AJ Lane

Chapman Lane

The boil advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System.

Water must be disinfected before consuming by boiling water for at least one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a roiling boil.

Click here for a full list of boil water instructions during an advisory.

The Reddell Vidrine Water System will rescind the boil advisory once the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals Office of Public Health deems water samples collected as safe for consumption.