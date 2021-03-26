Boil Advisory for some Point Blue customers lifted

A boil advisory for some Point Blue Water System customers has been lifted.

Customers in the Kennedy/Eugene Subdivision and customers on the South side of the system who were affected by the advisory no longer need to boil their water.

Point Blue Water System says that water is now safe to consume.

