Boil advisory for some Basile residents lifted

Posted at 12:36 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 13:36:51-05

Town of Basile has lifted the boil order for customers living on Bear Cat Road

The advisory was issued on February 4, 2022, following a break in a water line. Crews have since made repairs to the line
