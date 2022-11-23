Basile man dies in fiery crash

A Basile man died Tuesday night in an Allen Parish crash, troopers say.

Glen Ray Thompson, 65, died in the 6 p.m. crash.

Troopers were called to a two-vehicle accident on La. 26 about two miles south of La. 104.

The initial investigation revealed that an Oberlin woman was driving a pick-up north on La. 26 at the same time Thompson was driving a pick-up south on the highway.

The woman's truck crossed the center line and hit Thompson's truck on the left front quarter panel. Both trucks then ran off the road and Thompson's truck caught on fire.

Thompson, who was properly restrained, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman wasn't properly restrained but sustained minor injuries.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 27 fatal crashes resulting in 29 deaths in 2022.