Evangeline Parish

Authorities asking for help in locating ecaped prison from Pine Prairie

Posted at 4:13 PM, Sep 22, 2022
EVANGELINE PARISH, La. – Police are asking for help in locating an escapee from a Pine Prairie Correctional Center.

According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office, Konstantin Lavrentev, 27, of Russia, is 5'9" with a light beard.

Do not approach if located, officials say.

If you know the whereabouts of Lavrentev, contact the Sheriff's Office at  337-363-2161.

