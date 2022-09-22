Authorities asking for help in locating ecaped prison from Pine Prairie

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. – Police are asking for help in locating an escapee from a Pine Prairie Correctional Center.

According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office, Konstantin Lavrentev, 27, of Russia, is 5'9" with a light beard.

Do not approach if located, officials say.

If you know the whereabouts of Lavrentev, contact the Sheriff's Office at 337-363-2161.

