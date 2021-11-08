Audit finds financial issues within Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office

An audit report of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office has found issues with cash balances and the amount of leave paid to the former sheriff.

According to the Legislative Auditor's Office, an independent auditor found that cash in the Sheriff’s Civil Fund, Bond Fee Account, and Commissary Funds did not match the respective cash balances.

The audit report identified nine issues, with two repeated from previous years.

In addition, the audit found that the Sheriff’s distribution of fine collections at the end of the year did not match the fine account cash balance.

The auditor also found that the Sheriff did not verify that criminal prosecutions were concluded before distributing quarterly bond fees. Distributions from the bond fee account were not made on a quarterly basis as required by law.

According to the audit, the Sheriff also did not disburse money from the collection of fines on a monthly basis as required.

The Auditor also found that the amount of leave paid to the former sheriff at the end of his term could not be substantiated because proper leave records were not maintained.

The agency’s May 2020 retirement contributions were also filed late, the report states.

Read the full audit report below:

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel