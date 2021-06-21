Watch
NewsEvangeline Parish

Actions

All Eastside Water System customers under boil water advisory

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
Lawtell boil water advisory rescinded
Posted at 5:30 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 18:30:12-04

All Eastside Water System customers in Ville Platte are under a boil advisory due to line break which caused system pressure loss.

Customers are to boil their water for a full minute before consuming it.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.