2022 Ville Platte Mayor Candidates

Four people are running to be Mayor of the city of Ville Platte.

Those four candidates are: Karl Bordelon, Renee Brown, Jennifer Vidrine and Ryan Leday Williams.

Here are the questions we asked them:

What plans do you have to address Ville Platte’s infrastructure needs? Specifically, funding the city’s road and water system needs?

Other than infrastructure, what would your top priority be for Ville Platte?

What one qualification do you possess that sets you apart from your opponents?

Karl Bordelon is a Democrat. Here’s how he answered the questions:

Ville Platte 2022 Mayor Candidate: Karl Bordelon

Renee Brown is a Republican. She has a background in business, most recently as marketing director of a local hospital and, currently, as director of the Ville Platte Chamber of Commerce. If you’d like to visit her campaign page, click here.

Here’s how she answered the questions:

Ville Platte 2022 Mayor Candidate: Renee Brown

Jennifer Vidrine is a Democrat. She is the incumbent, and is running for a fourth term as mayor. She also currently is president of the Louisiana Municipal Association. If you’d like to visit her campaign page, click here.

Here’s how she answered the questions:

Ville Platte 2022 Mayor Candidate: Jennifer Vidrine

Ryan Leday Williams is a Democrat. He’s currently a member of the Evangeline Parish Police Jury, representing District 8. If you’d like to see his campaign page, click here.

Here’s how he answered the questions: