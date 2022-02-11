Eunice farmer and LSU AgCenter develop new, diabetic-friendly rice

Michael Frugé, a second generation farmer in Eunice, is working to change the way we think of rice, even though it’s been a little bit of a process over the last couple of years.

"It’s always been a passion of mine to put rice in a package. But I didn’t have-I couldn’t find a way to do it with just what I was growing," says Frugé.

But that’s when he came across a particular variety of rice that his friend and fellow rice farmer in Illinois was growing.

The variety is called Frontier and is developed through the LSU AgCenter.

Now through a partnership with that same friend, Frugé created his own brand and is now growing this variety of rice in Eunice.

It’s one that is high in protein but also brings the glycemic index down significantly compared to ordinary white rice.

Scale (0-100) Glycemic Index Comparison

In fact, down from the 60s and 70s to a score of 41: A game changer for diabetics or those trying to bring rice back into their diets.

"We have a lot of people who have left from eating rice because of their diabetes..because of what it does to their blood sugar.

But this particular rice has allowed us to bring a lot of those people back. They can eat rice now and put it back in their diet to a certain extent," explains Frugé.

While Parish Rice is in several different stores, Frugé says the biggest partnership they’ve had so far has been with Rouses.

The local chain tells us the product is a perfect addition to their Eat Right with Rouses program.

They also say they are receiving really good feedback from the public so far.

Frugé says he looks forward to continue bringing attention to and celebrating Louisiana agriculture.

You can find more information on this new rice over on the Parish Rice website or on their Facebook page.

